Kenneth L. Kulp, Sr., 73, Ephrata, Diamond Spring driver, loved roller coasters
Kenneth L. Kulp, Sr., 73, of Ephrata, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2014 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.
His wife, the late Betty J. Kulp, passed away Feb. 29, 2012.
Kenneth was born in Ephrata and worked as a route driver for the former Ephrata Diamond Spring Water Company from 1956 to 1996. He attended Ephrata Seventh Day Adventist Church and loved roller coasters and all Philadelphia sports teams.
Kenneth is survived by a daughter: Gwen, wife of Keith Cummings of Ephrata; three sons: Kenneth L. Kulp, Jr. of Napa Valley, Calif., Michael A. Kulp, husband of Tonya, of Napa Valley, Calif., and Andrew Scott Kulp III of Pottsville; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother: Galen U. Kulp, husband of Freda, of Ephrata; and his sister: Ruth A., wife of Marvin Fox, of Clay.
In addition to his wife, Betty, Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents: Andrew S. and Mary E. (Martzall) Kulp: and two brothers: Robert A. and Richard L. Kulp.
Services were held Aug. 18 at the Ephrata Seventh Day Adventist Church, Ephrata, with Elder Greg Nagley officiating. Place of interment will be Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery, Ephrata Township.
To send an online condolence please visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Paul L. Gravenor Funeral Home, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.
Andy Kulp
May 7, 2017 at 10:18 pm
He was the dad in the world .I miss him ever day I’m his youngest son .RIP DAD I love you