Kerri Ann Vogel, 49, enjoyed working with children with autism, Lyme-sufferer’s advocate

Kerri Ann Vogel, 49, went to be in the presence of Jesus on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the home she shared with her committed husband, James Vogel; “Jamie,” the love of her life, in Victoria, Texas.

Kerri was born in Reading. on Jan. 18, 1970. Kerri grew up near Bowmansville, and also resided in Lincoln, Ephrata and Adamstown before moving to Victoria, Texas.

Kerri suffered from long term neurological Lyme disease, Babesia and Bartonella. All of which she advocated for with passion and commitment.

Kerri graduated in 1988 from Garden Spot high school in New Holland. She received her associate’s degree in Pennsylvania and her bachelor’s for elementary and special education from Grand Canyon University. She enjoyed working with autistic children. She also received a paralegal certification from Texas A&M.

Kerri is survived by her loving parents: Dannie and Hal Smith; a brother: Jason Gordon; daughters: Alisha, wife of Joshua Holt; and Emily Brubaker; sons: Aaron Raia; and Tyler Brubaker, husband of Christie. She is also survived by her stepdaughter: Kristen, wife of Joel Antrom; stepson: Jeff Vogel; stepbrothers: Scott Smith, husband of Evonnie; and Eric Smith, husband of Lisa. Kerri had seven grandchildren.

Kerri will be remembered most for her compassion and love for family, friends, and all who randomly met her. Kerri had a hearty laugh, beautiful smile and you always knew when she was in the room.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. at St. John’s UCC, 659 S. 4th St., Denver. All are welcome.

Those wishing to make donations in Kerri’s memory may send to PayPal, email: stage2screen@gmail.com, or call PayPal Smart connect @866-571-3012.

