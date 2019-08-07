Kerri Ann Vogel, 49, enjoyed working with children with autism, Lyme-sufferer’s advocate
Kerri Ann Vogel, 49, went to be in the presence of Jesus on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the home she shared with her committed husband, James Vogel; “Jamie,” the love of her life, in Victoria, Texas.
Kerri was born in Reading. on Jan. 18, 1970. Kerri grew up near Bowmansville, and also resided in Lincoln, Ephrata and Adamstown before moving to Victoria, Texas.
Kerri suffered from long term neurological Lyme disease, Babesia and Bartonella. All of which she advocated for with passion and commitment.
Kerri graduated in 1988 from Garden Spot high school in New Holland. She received her associate’s degree in Pennsylvania and her bachelor’s for elementary and special education from Grand Canyon University. She enjoyed working with autistic children. She also received a paralegal certification from Texas A&M.
Kerri is survived by her loving parents: Dannie and Hal Smith; a brother: Jason Gordon; daughters: Alisha, wife of Joshua Holt; and Emily Brubaker; sons: Aaron Raia; and Tyler Brubaker, husband of Christie. She is also survived by her stepdaughter: Kristen, wife of Joel Antrom; stepson: Jeff Vogel; stepbrothers: Scott Smith, husband of Evonnie; and Eric Smith, husband of Lisa. Kerri had seven grandchildren.
Kerri will be remembered most for her compassion and love for family, friends, and all who randomly met her. Kerri had a hearty laugh, beautiful smile and you always knew when she was in the room.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. at St. John’s UCC, 659 S. 4th St., Denver. All are welcome.
Those wishing to make donations in Kerri’s memory may send to PayPal, email: stage2screen@gmail.com, or call PayPal Smart connect @866-571-3012.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Kimmel wins age group at Lititz Rec triathlon
For the second-straight year, Ephrata’s Nathan Kimmel was an age...
-
Reamstown Reds advance in Berks MSBL Playoffs
The Reamstown Athletic Association Reds lost their first game but...
-
For Pete’s sake
A longtime Lancaster Farming executive who retired about a year...
-
Robert G. Herzer, 91, EHS grad, WWII vet, Vo-Tech teacher, active in church and Lititz community
Robert G. Herzer, 91, of Luther Acres, passed away Tuesday,...
-
Kenneth Lee Fleming, 78, U.S. Navy retiree, senior nuclear engineer for GE, ham radio enthusiast
Kenneth Lee Fleming, 78, of Ephrata, formerly of Blandon, passed...
-
Kerri Ann Vogel, 49, enjoyed working with children with autism, Lyme-sufferer’s advocate
Kerri Ann Vogel, 49, went to be in the presence...
-
Menno Nolt Rissler, 87, formerly of Cocalico, farmer, jack of many trades, was a missionary in Belize
Menno Nolt Rissler, 87, of Latham, Mo., passed away Saturday,...
-
Kimmel wins age group at Lititz Rec triathlon
For the second-straight year, Ephrata’s Nathan Kimmel was an...
-
Reamstown Reds advance in Berks MSBL Playoffs
The Reamstown Athletic Association Reds lost their first game...
-
For Pete’s sake
A longtime Lancaster Farming executive who retired about a...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Melissa says:
-
ann williams says:
-
Joan Shurtleff says: