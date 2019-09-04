Kevin R. Schadt, 47, Hempfield Sports Hall of Fame member, cherished time spent with loved ones

Kevin R. Schadt, 47, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, after a long battle with leukemia.

He was born in Lancaster to Dottie and the late Jere R. Schadt, and was the wife of Angela J. (Snader) Schadt.

Kevin graduated from Hempfield High School (‘91) and Millersville University (‘96). He was an exceptional athlete in high school, and was one of the first athletes inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at Hempfield. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at the beach and mountains and watching his children play sports.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children; Kylie and Landon, both at home; a sister: Karen, wife of David Lefever of Ephrata; sister-in-law: Amy, wife of Jonathan Hilton of Lewes, Del.; in-laws: Robert and Donna Snader of Leola; nieces and nephews: Ryan and Zachary Lefever; and Addison, Emily and Jackson Hilton.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, at Trinity UCC, 2340 State St., East Petersburg. Visitation will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with the memorial service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, at lls.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Furman Funeral Home, Leola. Condolences and memories may be shared at FurmanFuneralHome.com.