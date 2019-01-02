Home   >   Obituaries   >   Kim P. Hackman, 62, Diamond Spring, Burkholder driver, liked classic cars, woodworking

Kim P. Hackman, 62, of Leola, passed away on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Ephrata to the late Donald and Clara (Peachey) Hackman and was the husband of Deborah (Hartranft) Hackman, with whom he shared 36 years of marriage.

Kim was employed as a delivery driver and salesman for Diamond Spring Water for 27 years. He was retired from Burkholder Trucking, where he was a truck driver for 12 years. He loved classic cars, enjoyed woodworking, and especially loved spending time with his grandson Nolan. He also enjoyed spending time with his dog Toby, who will greatly miss him.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Lindsay, wife of Mark Shenk of Mountville; a son: Kyle, husband of Kimberly (Gibbs) Hackman of Ephrata; a grandson: Nolan Hackman; five siblings: Barry, husband of Dolores Hackman of Oley; Scott, husband of Carole Hackman of Ephrata; Dawn, wife of Roger Spencer of New Holland; James, husband of Kim Hackman of Ephrata; Gina Hackman, wife of the late Douglas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Douglas Hackman.

Services were held Dec. 28 at Stradling Funeral Home, Ephrata. Interment took place in the Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Kim’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603; or American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

 

