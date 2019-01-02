- Beer: the real holiday spirit
- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
Kim P. Hackman, 62, Diamond Spring, Burkholder driver, liked classic cars, woodworking
Kim P. Hackman, 62, of Leola, passed away on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Donald and Clara (Peachey) Hackman and was the husband of Deborah (Hartranft) Hackman, with whom he shared 36 years of marriage.
Kim was employed as a delivery driver and salesman for Diamond Spring Water for 27 years. He was retired from Burkholder Trucking, where he was a truck driver for 12 years. He loved classic cars, enjoyed woodworking, and especially loved spending time with his grandson Nolan. He also enjoyed spending time with his dog Toby, who will greatly miss him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Lindsay, wife of Mark Shenk of Mountville; a son: Kyle, husband of Kimberly (Gibbs) Hackman of Ephrata; a grandson: Nolan Hackman; five siblings: Barry, husband of Dolores Hackman of Oley; Scott, husband of Carole Hackman of Ephrata; Dawn, wife of Roger Spencer of New Holland; James, husband of Kim Hackman of Ephrata; Gina Hackman, wife of the late Douglas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Douglas Hackman.
Services were held Dec. 28 at Stradling Funeral Home, Ephrata. Interment took place in the Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Kim’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603; or American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Borough approves no-tax-hike budget
Rec says outdoor pool had another good year despite rough...
-
Soggy Shoe Drop rings in Akron’s new year
Umbrellas and raincoats were a big part of the 2018...
-
West Cocalico continues SRO discussion
Examples of ESTJ Myers-Briggs Type Indicator melt-downs were witnessed at...
-
FFA teens prepare for 103rd PA Farm Show
Part two: Feeding and handling LNP Weeklies and Lancaster Farming...
-
‘Terrified Tonya’
“No! Don’t leave me for dead! I’m still alive!” Tonya...
-
Five Eagles medal at Mifflin
Wrestlers from Cocalico and six other Lancaster-Lebanon League teams took...
-
Ephrata places three at Wetzel wrestling classic
Ephrata junior Kayde Althouse and freshmen Austin Brass and James...
-
Borough approves no-tax-hike budget
Rec says outdoor pool had another good year despite...
-
Soggy Shoe Drop rings in Akron’s new year
Umbrellas and raincoats were a big part of the...
-
West Cocalico continues SRO discussion
Examples of ESTJ Myers-Briggs Type Indicator melt-downs were witnessed...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Keith Martin says:
-
Hanna says:
-
Stefanie says: