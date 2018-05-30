Home   >   Obituaries   >   Kurt L. Kilhefner, 62, owned The Dugout, Leffler worker, Mensa member, avid bridge player

Kurt L.Kilhefner, 62, passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2018 at Lancaster General Hospital.

He was born on April 7, 1956, in Ephrata to Kenneth L. and the late Shirley (Peters) Kilhefner.

Kurt grew up in Chambersburg and graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1974. He attended the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and graduated from Shippensburg University with a B.S. degree in economics and accounting in 1984.

Kurt relocated to the Lebanon area in 1987 and became co-owner and manager of The Dugout in Ephrata. In 1995, he began working for Carlos R. Leffler of Richland. Most recently, Kurt spent his days with friends and family and earned his Diamond Life Master certification in bridge in 2011. He was also a member of the American Mensa Foundation.

Surviving are his father: Kenneth L.; and brother: Eric K. Kilhefner of Lebanon; and niece: Kelsey L. Kilhefner of Lewistown.

Preceding him in death are his mother: Shirley Kilhefner; and sister: Kris (Kilhefner) Bradley.

No services will be held and interment will take place in the family plot at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ephrata.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania. Share condolences online at cremationpa.com.

