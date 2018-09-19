- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
L. Darlene Sweigart, 71, Ephrata, mother of three
L. Darlene Sweigart, 71, of Ephrata, lost her long fight with cancer on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Dar was the wife of the late Jim Sweigart, who passed away in May.
She is survived her two sons: Bobby, husband of Grace (Copenhaver); Chad, husband of Melissa (Young); two grandchildren: Robby and Richard; four brothers: Jay, Veryl, Tom, Glenn; and a sister: Donna.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by a son: Paul Robert; and sister: Linda Dianne.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations are greatly appreciated to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604 .
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
