La Dean E. Goshert, 84, homemaker, seamstress, mother of five

La Dean E. “Peggy” Goshert, 84, of Cumru Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 at the Reading Hospital.

She was the companion of Richard T. Eckenroth, who died in 1995. Born in Reamstown, she was the daughter of the late Howard W. and Emma (Graul) Goshert.

Peggy was a homemaker for many years. Later she worked at various manufacturing plants in the seamstress department.

Surviving are children: Candy Lin E. Wells of Bedford; Melody Ann E. Crell of Boyertown, companion of Scott Bowman; Patricia Mae E. Hill of Birdsboro; Bonita Fay E., wife of Kevin Bradford of Mohnton; and Dean LaMar, husband of Stephanie Goshert, of Mohnton. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Jessica, Emily, Joseph, Rachael, Richard, and Victoria; four great-grandchildren; three sisters; and four brothers.

She was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her celebration of life service on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m., at Giles and Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut St., Mohnton. Friends may call to greet the family on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville.

Giles and Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Mohnton, was entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at gilesandyeckley.com.