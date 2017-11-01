- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
LaMar ‘Mike’ Weinhold, 87, long-time truck driver, outdoorsman, enjoyed shuffleboard
LaMar “Mike” Weinhold, 87, Bowmansville, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 23, 2017, surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Brecknock Township, a son of the late Paul and Barbra (Wenger) Weinhold, he was married to Jacqueline (Freeman) Weinhold for 64 years.
LaMar was a truck driver for 35 years, working for Bill Jones Trucking, Hockman Trucking, and Victor F. Weaver/Holly Farms/Tyson, New Holland. After retiring, he delivered trucks for Reading Body, Bowmansville. A member of Adamstown Rod and Gun, life-member of Robesonia Fish and Game, he enjoyed playing cards, shuffleboard, and pool.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four sons: Brian (Sandy) Weinhold, Michael (Donna) Weinhold, Darryl (Cheryl) Weinhold, and Steven Weinhold and his friend, Jodi; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister: Ruth Sensenig; and brothers: Melvin and James.
Siblings: Paul, Webster, Myrtle, Margret, Ethel and Goldie predeceased him.
Funeral services were held Oct. 30 at Good Funeral Home, Reamstown, with Tim Haas officiating. Burial followed in Memory Gardens Memorial Park, Ephrata.
Kindly omit flowers; remember “Mike” with contributions to Hospice & Community Care, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Condolences may offered at goodfuneral.com. Good Funeral Home, Reamstown, assisted Mike’s family with the arrangements.
