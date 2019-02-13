Home   >   Obituaries   >   Larry Russel Millard, 74, Spring Service mechanic, NASCAR fan, enjoyed model trains, gardening

Larry Russel Millard, 74, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Birdsboro to the late Catherine (Kachel) Millard, and was the companion of Carol Ann Sanders.

Larry was a mechanic for Spring Service in Reading. He was of Christian faith. He enjoyed sports, especially NASCAR and Danika Patrick. He also enjoyed collecting model trains, fishing and gardening.

Larry is survived by three sons: Mitchell Millard of Wyomissing, Darryl Millard of Reading, Larry Millard of Leesport; three grandchildren; extended family: Sheree, wife of Dan Wolf of Akron; Keith Heil of Manheim; Tim, husband of Valerie (Good) Heil of Ephrata; Todd, husband of Beth (Pentz) Heil of Akron; Julie, wife of Scott Adams of Lititz; 10 grandchildren.

Larry was predeceased by a brother: Lester Millard; and a sister: June Kroplesky.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to Animal Rescue League of Birdsboro, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron, Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

