- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Laura M. Fox, Transport For Christ chaplain, Fox Notary co-owner, strong faith, selfless
Laura M. Fox passed away on Nov. 13, 2018 at her home near Bowmansville, from cancer.
She lived a lifetime of love and giving of her time and attention to her husband, children and grandchildren. She served with her husband for 18 years in chaplaincy at Transport For Christ. Many truck drivers enjoyed their time with Laura for comfort and encouragement. She also served as a co-owner of Fox Notary Service in Bowmansville since 1982. Her specialty in life was to give to others ahead of herself. She became a Christian believer as an adolescent and continued in her faith all her life. She currently attended New Joy Church, Ephrata, and attended Harvest Fellowship, Stevens, for over 50 years.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years: Leon Fox; her three daughters: Julie Fox, Kelly Noll (wife of Corey Noll), Lynelle Caber (wife of Bernard Caber); and three grandsons.
A celebration of life was held at New Joy Church, Ephrata, on Nov. 19. Burial was private.
The family would like to thank all their friends, New Joy Church, Hospice and Community Care, and the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute who gave the family so much support during her illness.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be offered at roseborostradling.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Town tree rooted in the love of a little girl
Little Samantha’s eyes lit up when she saw the Christmas...
-
Lighting ceremony, Santa’s arrival this Friday
Amid the blaring music of a brass band and the...
-
Ephrata Twp. supervisors debate Sheetz liquor license
The Sheetz store at 891 E. Main St. in Ephrata...
-
Denver businesses hold ribbon-cuttings
The Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce was proud to...
-
Heading to the finals
Cocalico rips York, will face defending champion Barons in 5A...
-
Warwick tops Ephrata for Red Rose Midget A title
Warwick avenged a regular season loss to Ephrata Sunday afternoon...
-
Lescoe enjoys successful home return:
Scores 33 points in two games, named to All-Tourney Team...
-
Town tree rooted in the love of a little girl
Little Samantha’s eyes lit up when she saw the...
-
Lighting ceremony, Santa’s arrival this Friday
Amid the blaring music of a brass band and...
-
Ephrata Twp. supervisors debate Sheetz liquor license
The Sheetz store at 891 E. Main St. in...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Eric Lewis says:
-
Helene Heuyard says:
-
Yoder says: