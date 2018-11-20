Home   >   Obituaries   >   Laura M. Fox, Transport For Christ chaplain, Fox Notary co-owner, strong faith, selfless

By on November 20, 2018

Laura M. Fox passed away on Nov. 13, 2018 at her home near Bowmansville, from cancer.

She lived a lifetime of love and giving of her time and attention to her husband, children and grandchildren. She served with her husband for 18 years in chaplaincy at Transport For Christ. Many truck drivers enjoyed their time with Laura for comfort and encouragement. She also served as a co-owner of Fox Notary Service in Bowmansville since 1982. Her specialty in life was to give to others ahead of herself. She became a Christian believer as an adolescent and continued in her faith all her life. She currently attended New Joy Church, Ephrata, and attended Harvest Fellowship, Stevens, for over 50 years.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years: Leon Fox; her three daughters: Julie Fox, Kelly Noll (wife of Corey Noll), Lynelle Caber (wife of Bernard Caber); and three grandsons.

A celebration of life was held at New Joy Church, Ephrata, on Nov. 19. Burial was private.

The family would like to thank all their friends, New Joy Church, Hospice and Community Care, and the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute who gave the family so much support during her illness.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be offered at roseborostradling.com.

