Laurie Ann Vogt, 58, Akron, marriage, family therapist, hiker, brought joy to all who knew her

Laurie Ann Vogt, 58, of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

She was born in Iowa City, Iowa, to the late Kennard W. and Marigolde (Kinney) Rumage, and was married to Ronald Vogt, with whom she shared 26 wonderful years of marriage.

In addition to her husband, Laurie is survived by her three children: Emily J. Vogt, Annie J. Vogt, Ellis G. Vogt; an older sister: Deborah Hartman of Laguna Niguel, Calif.; and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was a member of Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster and spent many years as a marriage and family therapist at Philhaven and the Samaritan Counseling Center.

She loved spending time outdoors, taking hikes, and exploring new places. She found such joy in friendship and heartfelt connections, touching many people with her warmth and grace. Treasured memories would include discovering National Parks with her family and spending time with her cat companion, Theo. Bringing such light and joy to all who knew her, Laurie will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.

Memorial services were held on April 29 at Blossom Hill Mennonite Church, Lancaster, with Pastor Susan Gascho-Cooke of Community Mennonite Church officiating. Interment was at Witness Park in Lititz.

Memorial contributions in Laurie’s memory may be made to Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80997; and Mennonite Central Committee, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA, 17501, organizations both close to her heart.

In addition, Laurie also spent many hours walking miles on the Warwick-to-Ephrata Rail Trail. In honor of her daily use and love of the trail, her family hopes to place a bench in her name along the path. Donations for the bench can be made at gofundme.com/laurie-vogt-railtrail-bench.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.