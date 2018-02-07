Lawrence B. Redcay, 90, New Holland Concrete retiree, enjoyed hunting, bicycling. bowling

Lawrence B. Redcay, 90, of Ephrata, formerly of New Holland, passed peacefully in his sleep, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 at Fairmount Homes.

Born in Martindale, he was the son of the late Sallie (Bowman) Redcay, and was the foster son of the late Harry and Susie Horning. He was married 66 years on June 2 to Arlene (Good) Redcay.

Lawrence worked for 40 years, retiring in 1990, as a Ready-Mix batcher and a truck driver for New Holland Concrete.

He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in New Holland, was a board member of Carson Town Community Church, and was a charter member of Stony Brook Hunting Camp in Lycoming County. He enjoyed hunting, bicycling and bowling.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children: Debora, married to Robert Musser of Morgantown; Cheryl, married to Merle Rutt of New Holland; and David, married to Laura (McDougall) Redcay of Manheim; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services were held Feb. 6 at Christian Fellowship Church, New Holland. Interment was in the adjoining cemetery.

To send the family online condolences, visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.