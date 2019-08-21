Leon M. Oberholtzer, 61, East Earl, dairy farmer, Hinkletown Menn. member, tractor pull competitor

Leon M. Oberholtzer, 61, of East Earl, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in East Earl Township, he was the son of Adam and Ella (Martin) Oberholtzer of East Earl.

Leon was a member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church. He was a dairy farmer and also sold seeds for Northrup King. He had enjoyed competing in tractor pulls in several East Coast states.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two siblings: Edwin, married to Lucy Oberholtzer, East Earl; and Ella Mae, married to Stanley J. Zimmerman, Lebanon; two nieces; and three nephews.

His funeral was held Aug. 19 at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, Ephrata, with Pastors Glenn Sauder, Daniel Showalter, and Jared Weaver officiating. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery.

If desired, memorials may be sent to Pullers for Christ, 1250 E. Baseline Road #101, Tempe, AZ 85283.

The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at groffeckenroth.com.