Leon R. Wise, 74, enjoyed fishing, bluegrass music; hardworking, dedicated to his family

Leon R. Wise, 74, of Reinholds, passed away Sept. 9, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy.

Born in Honeybrook, Leon was a son of the late Paul W. and Anna Mary (Groff) Wise. He was the devoted husband of 54 years to Mary Ann (Moyer) Wise.

Leon enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, and listening to bluegrass music. He was hardworking and dedicated to providing for his family.

In addition to his wife: Leon is survived by three children: Lori L. Wise (Stanley Weaver) of Denver, Kevin L. Wise (Brenda) of Wernersville, and Chris A. Wise (Amy) of Ephrata; three grandchildren: Katlyn Wise, Kira Wise, and Conner Wise; five step-grandchildren: Brandi Weaver, Brittany Pilla, Krista Martucci, Nicolas Martucci, and Cory Martucci; two step-great-grandchildren: Gabby Sabo and Logan Sinclair; and six siblings: Ruth Ann Horning (Harvey) of Denver, Esther Wise of Reading, Paul E. Wise (Brenda) of Reinholds, Sara Moyer (Harold) of Reinholds, Doris Kardos (Glenn) of Schnecksville, and James Wise (Linda) of Reinholds.

Leon was predeceased by a step-grandson: Shannon Weaver.

Services are respectfully private with entombment in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

The Wise family is grateful for the care and compassion provided by Hospice & Community Care where memorial contributions may be made to 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.

