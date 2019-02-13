Leonard S. High, 72, Akron, Martin Limestone retiree, Weaverland member, outdoorsman
Leonard S. High, 72, of Akron, entered into Heaven following a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Myerstown, he was a son of the late John David and Laura B (Sauder) High. He was married 52 years on Oct. 1 to Lena M. (Reiff) High.
Leonard retired in 2011 after 38 years of employment with Martin Limestone. He was a quarry operator for 23 years and a mail courier the last 15 years. He was a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church. He enjoyed hunting, sports, and spending time with his family at his cabin in Perry County.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five children: Jim, married to Missy (Weidler) High of Lititz; Randy, married to Anne (Gehman) High of Raleigh, N.C.; Sherry, married to Jason Moyer of Ephrata; Daryl High of Ephrata; and Cheryl, married to Travis Brubaker of Denver; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and six siblings: Miriam, married to Christ Burkholder of York; Galen, married to Cindy High of Myerstown; John D., married to Dianne High of Myerstown; Edwin, married to Lois High of St. Joseph, Mo.; Joyce, married to Walter Kolb of Frystown; and Rhoda, married to Ken Reist of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held Feb. 11 at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, East Earl. Interment was in the adjoining cemetery.
To send the family online condolences visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
-
