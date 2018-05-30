Home   >   Obituaries   >   Leslie E. Shaffer II, 51, Friendly Transport driver, Schein worker, CV grad, NASCAR fan, helpful

Leslie E. Shaffer II, 51, of Akron passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at home.

He was born in Lancaster to Leslie Sr. and Judith (Sweigart) Shaffer of Florida, and was the husband of Benita (Margarito) Shaffer.

Les was a truck driver for Friendly Transport and most recently a tow motor operator for Henry Schein. He graduated from Conestoga Valley High School Class of 1986. He loved NASCAR and his beloved dog, Dover. Les was always smiling and never said “goodbye,” always “see you.” He was willing to help anyone who needed it.

Les is survived by two daughters: Luisa and Zoraida Margarito; two grandchildren: Israel and Tomasa Margarito; two brothers, James R., husband of Wendi J. Shaffer of Ephrata; and Jeffrey, husband of Beth Shaffer of Florida.

A celebration of Les’ life will be held on June 2 at 1 p.m. at Ephrata AmVets Post #136, 614 S. State St., Ephrata.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Les’ memory may be made to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation or a local animal shelter.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

