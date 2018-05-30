- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
- Carrying a tune into the future ♫♪
- Free acappella concert April 2
- Local girls share ‘Show Boat’ spotlight
- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
- Winter Winds Down at Iron Valley and Miner’s Pub
- Showcase of Homes, March 1, 2018
- Reel Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Annihilation’
Leslie E. Shaffer II, 51, Friendly Transport driver, Schein worker, CV grad, NASCAR fan, helpful
Leslie E. Shaffer II, 51, of Akron passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at home.
He was born in Lancaster to Leslie Sr. and Judith (Sweigart) Shaffer of Florida, and was the husband of Benita (Margarito) Shaffer.
Les was a truck driver for Friendly Transport and most recently a tow motor operator for Henry Schein. He graduated from Conestoga Valley High School Class of 1986. He loved NASCAR and his beloved dog, Dover. Les was always smiling and never said “goodbye,” always “see you.” He was willing to help anyone who needed it.
Les is survived by two daughters: Luisa and Zoraida Margarito; two grandchildren: Israel and Tomasa Margarito; two brothers, James R., husband of Wendi J. Shaffer of Ephrata; and Jeffrey, husband of Beth Shaffer of Florida.
A celebration of Les’ life will be held on June 2 at 1 p.m. at Ephrata AmVets Post #136, 614 S. State St., Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Les’ memory may be made to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation or a local animal shelter.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Schoeneck honors hometown heroes
There is a Memorial Day event that takes place every...
-
Reamstown monument dedicated to unknown soldiers
It was December 19, 1777 when the wagons began arriving...
-
Denver honors vets at Memorial Day event
Denver had a larger than usual turnout for their annual...
-
Back to the District Finals
Young, Mounts dominate Lower Dauphin, face Cedar Cliff in Wednesday’s...
-
Heck earns sixth place in State javelin
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — With so many quality throwers in the...
-
Ephrata athletes claim three medals
Shue leads the way with individual silver, bronze in relay...
-
Lucille E. Umland, 92, choir director at Ebenezer E.C., dental assistant, enjoyed volunteering
Lucille E. Umland, 92, of Hellertown, formerly of Brownstown, passed...
-
Schoeneck honors hometown heroes
There is a Memorial Day event that takes place...
-
Reamstown monument dedicated to unknown soldiers
It was December 19, 1777 when the wagons began...
-
Denver honors vets at Memorial Day event
Denver had a larger than usual turnout for their...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Upton says:
-
Olivia may nixdorf says:
-
Bernice says: