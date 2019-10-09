Lester M. Bowman, 88, Army vet, Ziemer Buick mechanic, enjoyed sports and time with family
Lester M. Bowman, 88, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was born in New Holland to the late Enos and Fannie (Martin) Bowman, and was the husband of Elsie K. (Kreider) Bowman, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
Lester was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Ephrata, where he served on the altar guild. Lester was a graduate of Garden Spot High School. He was an Army veteran, stationed at Ft. Devens, Mass. During his working years, he was an auto mechanic, retiring from Ziemer Buick, New Holland. Lester was a member of the Classic Bowling League and Swing Thru Square Dance Club. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed NASCAR, boating, golfing, bowling, square dancing, hunting and spending time at their cabin in Mifflin County. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Leslie D., husband of Linda (Harding) Bowman of Ephrata; Jean Y., wife of Barry Ruffner of Reinholds; Janis D., wife of Dan Miller of Akron; three beloved grandchildren: Dustin, husband of Sarah (Weaver) Miller of East Earl; Daril Miller of Lancaster; and Tyler Bowman of Denver; two great-granddaughters: Maci and Hazel Miller; and a sister: Grace, wife of Melvin Zoll.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers: Martin, Alvin, Paul, Warren and David Bowman; and two sisters: Dorothy Bowman Seiple and Mary Alice Bowman Cimino.
Services were held Oct. 8 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata, with Pastor Mark R. Luscombe officiating. Interment was in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lester’s name may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, Hospice Unit, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
