Lewis S. Martin, 83, worked at Tyson, Victor F. Weaver, was Denver Mennonite Church member

Lewis S. Martin, 83, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Fairmount Homes.

He was born in West Earl Township to the late Mahlon W. and Vera K. (Sensenig) Martin.

Lewis was a member of Denver Mennonite Church, Eastern Conference. He had worked at Tyson Foods and Victor F. Weaver.

He is survived by five siblings: Miram Oberholtzer of Missouri; Laura, wife of LeRoy Martin of Ephrata; Mahlon S. Martin of Manheim; Mervin, husband of Ruth Martin of Lititz; Lawrence, husband of Marian Jane Martin of Ephrata; a sister-in-law: Mary Jane Martin of Ephrata; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Vernon Martin; a brother-in-law: LeRoy Oberholtzer; and a sister-in-law: Erma Martin.

Services were held April 17 at Denver Mennonite Church, with Bishop Harold Good officiating. Interment took place in Meadow Valley Mennonite Church Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

The family would like to thank the Farm Crest staff for the compassion and care shown to Lewis the past 18 years.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

