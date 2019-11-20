Lillian A. Fry, 96, WWII vet, worked at Ward Gas, Akron Restaurant, library volunteer

Lillian A. Fry, 96, of Irwin, formerly of Akron, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Golden Heights Personal Care.

She was born in Hector, Ariz., to the late William and Mae Linton, and was the wife of the late Mahlon S. Fry.

A member of Grace E.C. Church, Akron, she was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the WAVES during World War II, stationed in Washington, D.C.

In earlier years, Lillian worked for Ward Gas, Ephrata Children’s Shop, and Akron Restaurant & Gift Shop. She was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering for Friends of the Ephrata Library. She was active in the Girls Scouts as a leader and with the council, was a member of the Golden Years Club and played pinochle and bridge in various card clubs. At age 82, she joined Curves.

Lillian is survived by a daughter: Kathleen D., wife of Joe Horochak of Trafford; three granddaughters: Chantel Detournay, Samantha Fecich, and Alexis Ondash; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son: K. Michael Fry; and three siblings: Berneze Osman, Billie Jean Fernandez, and Kenneth Linton.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Grace EC Church, 101 N. Seventh St., Akron, followed by funeral services at noon with Pastor Leslie Cool officiating. Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions in Lillian’s memory may be made to Ephrata Public Library, 550 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.