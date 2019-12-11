Lillian E. Nardello, 94, member of OMPH, the Golden Years Club, A-town VFW Auxiliary

Lillian E. Nardello, 94, of Reading, and formerly of East Cocalico Township and Philadelphia, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at St. Francis Home in Shillington.

Born in Philadelphia, Lillian was a daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen (Price) Rutkowski. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph J. Nardello, who passed away Aug. 26, 2004.

Lillian was also preceded in death by two daughters: Patricia Nardello Fox and Joan Nardello; and six siblings: Harry, Joseph, John, Richard, Catherine, and Ellen.

Lillian will be lovingly missed by her daughter: Lillian Chinnici; three grandchildren: Robert Heisse, Chrissy Longenecker, and John Fox; seven great-grandchildren; one sister: Marie Meloni; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lillian was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata, , the Golden Years Club of the Ephrata Rec Center, and the Adamstown VFW Post 8795 Auxiliary.

A memorial mass was celebrated at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church on Dec. 9. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.