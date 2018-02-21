- Welcome to Helping Hour
Lilly A. Cooper, 97, past WC president, active at ECH, Raybestos secretary, bridge player
Lilly A. Cooper, 97, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.
Lilly was born in Manheim to Raymond and Harriet Vogel on March 15, 1920.
She was a graduate of Manheim Central High School in the class of 1937. Lilly worked as a dental assistant for three years and then as a secretary to the manager of Raybestos Manhattan Corp. Lilly was past president of the Ephrata Women’s Club, a faithful Red Cross volunteer at Ephrata Hospital for 55 years, and was the treasurer of the Ephrata Hospital Auxiliary for many years.
She was a member of The Lancaster Moravian Church. Lilly was an avid bridge player, an enthusiastic golfer, a reader of mystery novels, and was fascinated with all types of craft work, especially counted cross-stitch.
Lilly was preceded in death by her parents, her late husband, John L. Cooper, and five siblings.
Surviving, are her sons: Michael L. Cooper of Denver; Thomas N. Cooper husband of Susan of Myerstown; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services were held Feb. 17 at Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. Interment followed the services at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lancaster Moravian Church, P.O. Box 1327, Lancaster, PA 17608.
To leave online condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.
