Lincoln Jace Weaver, Infant, Ephrata
Heaven gained another angel on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, when sweet baby Lincoln Jace Weaver was stillborn nine weeks before his expected arrival.
He is the son of Jordan and Bethany (Hoover) Weaver of Ephrata.
He was already so loved by his family, which includes two siblings: a brother, Hunter, age 3; a sister: Bridgette, age 1; paternal grandparents: Ken and Sherry (Fox) Weaver of Ephrata; and maternal grandmother: Darla (Hoover) Hanna, wife of Harry Hanna of Adamstown; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill. Condolences may be shared at groffeckenroth.com.