Lonnie Martin, 46, East Earl, truck driver, farmer, grandchildren were the light of his life
Lonnie Martin, 46, of East Earl, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Ephrata, he was a son of the late Weaver W. and Esther (Horst) Martin. He was married three years on Nov. 14 to Karen (Martin) Martin.
Lonnie was a truck driver and a farmer. He enjoyed farming and tractors but his grandchildren were the light of his life.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children: Michael Martin and Stephanie Martin, both at home; two grandchildren: Vincent and Cheyenne Martin; a brother: Leon, married to Roxanne (Sauder) Martin of Ephrata; and four sisters: LouAnn, married to Aaron Martin of East Earl; Edna, married to Mervin Fox of Terre Hill; Linda Hurst of New Holland; and Elaine Weaver of New Holland.
Funeral services were held Nov. 20 at Martindale Mennonite Church, Ephrata, with Dave Sensenig and Hubert Stephen officiating. Interment was in the Lichty Mennonite Cemetery.
To send the family online condolences, visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
