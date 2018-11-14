- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Lori Sue High, 49, was Denver El paraprofessional, longtime Cocalico cheerleading coach
Lori Sue High, 49, of Stevens, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia.
She was born in Ephrata to the J. Clair High and the late Shirley Ann (Weaver) High.
She was a member of Blainsport Mennonite Church and attended Lancaster County Bible Church. She was a cheerleading coach for Cocalico Midget Football for 15 years, and volunteered for the high school squad also. She attended various sporting events, and enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Lori was a graduate of Cocalico High School Class of 1987, and she furthered her education at Central Penn for physical therapy assistant. She worked as a paraprofessional at Denver Elementary School and previously worked for the Cocalico School District.
In addition to her father, Lori is survived by two daughters: Alisa Francis High (Warren Whirt) of New Holland; and Halle Christine High-Benson (Joey Becker) of Philadelphia; three grandchildren: Bria High, Walker Whirt, and Samuel Whirt; companion: Scott Sweigart of Denver; six brothers: Gary L., husband of Cecelia (Leed) High of Elizabethtown; Jay, husband of Star (Moser) High of Reinholds; Dennis, husband of Connie (Becker) High of Robesonia; Kevin, husband of Holly (Dillman) High of Denver; Curtis, husband of Joan (Higgins) High of Stevens; Darrell, husband of Cindy (Werner) High of Lebanon; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Blainsport Mennonite Church, 85 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds. An additional viewing will be held Thursday, Nov. 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 with Pastor Eric Marshall officiating. Interment will take place in the Denver Union Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Lori’s memory may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA, 17501 .
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
-
