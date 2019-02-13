Louella (Beiler) Mosteller, 85, Ephrata, very passionate about her God, her family, and baseball
Louella (Beiler) Mosteller, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019.
She was born on July 25, 1933 in Morgantown to the late David S. and Mary (Mast) Beiler.
She was very passionate about her God, her family and baseball.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years: Joseph A. Mosteller; daughter: Rosella Mosteller of Kalispell, Mont.; daughter: Alfreda Dierolf (Dave) of Adamstown; son: Daniel Mosteller of Cressona. She enjoyed her four grandchildren: Drew Aungst (Jesse), Danae, Derek and Dillan Mosteller. She is also survived by her sisters Gladys Shearer (Robert deceased) of Lititz; Elaine Stoltzfus (Ken) of Kidron, Ohio; her brother: Paul Beiler (Leanna) of Bergton, Va.; and sister: Mary Ann Leaman (Glenn) of Narvon.
She was preceded in death by her brother: Raymond Beiler.
A celebration of life will be held on Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. at Weaver’s Banquet Hall in Adamstown. All family and friends are welcome.
