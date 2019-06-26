Louise E. Gilgore, 80, childcare provider, devoted to her family, a friend to all, loved the beach

Louise E. Gilgore, 80, of Stevens, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Frances E. (Scarborough) Mohler, and the loving wife of 54 years to Albert O. Gilgore.

Louise was proud to reside in Lancaster County all her life; there was no other place she’d rather be. Louise always made family her priority. She was an adoring wife, a tender and caring mother, the best grandmother ever, and a loyal friend to all who knew her. All she ever wanted to be was a mother. Louise was proud of her children and celebrated every accomplishment with them. She was known as the neighborhood mom, always taking children under her guiding wing and was self-employed as a childcare provider for 10 years.

Louise loved family vacations in Ocean City, Md., and Virginia Beach; playing cards; and bingo. Her sweet reserved manner and beaming smile will forever be missed.

In addition to her husband, Louise is survived by three children: Albert (Cheryl) Gilgore, Jr., of Lancaster; Fran (Brad) Peffer, of Ephrata; Lucinda (Sharky) Wilson, of Stevens; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother: Charles D. Scarborough.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 29. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. with service beginning at 3 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown.

In memory of Louise, contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, at stjude.org.

Condolences and memories may be shared at goodfuneral.com.