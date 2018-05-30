Home   >   Obituaries   >   Lucille E. Umland, 92, choir director at Ebenezer E.C., dental assistant, enjoyed volunteering

Lucille E. Umland, 92, of Hellertown, formerly of Brownstown, passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Saucon Valley Manor.

She was born in West Sadsbury Township to the late Harry and Malinda (Smoker) Stoltzfus, and was the wife of the late Marlyn B. Gaus Sr.

Lucille was a member of Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church and also the choir director. She was a dental assistant and later a private residence housekeeper. She enjoyed swimming, walking, socializing and volunteering with various groups.

Lucille is survived by two stepsons: Charlie, husband of Diane (Dembrosky) Umland of Quakertown; Marlyn B. Jr., husband of Jodi (Beohmer) of Quarryville; two stepdaughters: Doris Ann, wife of John Raymond Beale of Lancaster; Barb, wife of Scott Fink of Willow Street; nine grandchildren; a great-grandson: Grant Cassidy; and a brother: Alvin, husband of Dorothy Stoltzfus of Bear, Del.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband: Charles H. Umland Sr.; a stepdaughter: Tabithia Mower; and a brother: Glen Stoltzfus.

Services were held May 24 at Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron, with Pastor Scott Phillips officiating. A private interment was held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions may be made in Lucille’s memory to Ebenezer E.C. Church, 23 S. State St., Brownstown, PA 17508.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

