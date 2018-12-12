Home   >   Obituaries   >   Luis Eduardo Villamil Barajas, 66, Reinholds, professor, missionary, liked biking and fishing, loved God

December 12, 2018

Luis Eduardo Villamil Barajas, 66, of Reinholds, passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.

He was the loving husband of 48 years to Ana Ludivia Castillo De Villamil and a son of the late Luis Eduardo Villamil and Lastenia Leonor Barajas.

Born in Bogota, Colombia, Luis was a graduate of the National University of Colombia and obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in plant physiology. He was a life-long educator and enjoyed his career as a university professor. He moved to the U.S. with his family in 2000. He enjoyed biking and fishing. Luis loved science but most of all he loved God over everything. He spent five years as a missionary in the jungles of Colombia where he ministered to the Waunanan tribes of the Pacific coast. He will forever be remembered for his great intellect as an excellent professor as well as a wonderful husband and father.

In addition to his wife, Luis is survived by five siblings; four children: Eduardo Villamil; Yadira Villamil, significant other of Anthony Swalm; Sebastian Villamil, husband of Stacy; and Adriana Villamil; and four grandchildren: Samuel Villamil, Juan David Villamil, Esteban Ramirez, and Alanna Villamil.

Interment was held Dec. 8 in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown.

Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, of Reamstown. Condolences may be posted at goodfuneral.com.

