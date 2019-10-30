Home   >   Obituaries   >   Mabel N. Martin, 90, homemaker, great-grandmother to 213, Groffdale Mennonite member

Mabel N. Martin, 90, homemaker, great-grandmother to 213, Groffdale Mennonite member

By on October 30, 2019

Mabel N. (Martin) Martin, 90, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Fairmount Homes.

She was born in Ephrata to the late John N. and Mary (Nolt) Martin, and was the wife of the late Titus H. Martin, who passed away in 2016.

Mabel was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Susan, wife of Leroy Martin of Geneva, N.Y.; Curvin, husband of Edith Martin of Memphis, Mo.; Nelson, husband of Alma Martin of Mount Joy; Nancy, wife of the late Paul Brubaker of Romulus, N.Y.; Titus Jr., husband of Lois Martin of East Earl; Mary, wife of Curvin Good of Narvon; Virginia, wife of Darryl Eberly of Loysville; Rosene, wife of Shelley Musser of Lititz; Sylvia, wife of Cleason High of Ephrata; Arthur, husband of Janice Martin of Lebanon; daughters-in-law; Elaine Martin of Ephrata; Lorraine (Martin), wife of Daniel Faus of Waterloo, N.Y.; 87 grandchildren; 211 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; a sister: Mary, wife of the late Melvin Martin of Ephrata.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five children: Walter and Wesley Martin; infant children John, Leon and Martha Martin; a granddaughter: Amy High; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother: Elam Martin; and five sisters: Anna Martin, Alta Lehman, Edna Martin, Minerva Horning and Laura Weaver.

Services were held Oct. 30 at Groffdale Mennonite (Frame) Church, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *