Mai Vang Yang, 84, farmer, seamstress, mother of eight, enjoyed caring for chickens

By on October 24, 2018

Mai Vang Yang, 84, of Denver, formerly of Reamstown, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in St. Paul, Minn., while visiting family.

Born in Xieng Khouang, Laos, Mai was the daughter of Xaivue Vang. She was the wife of the late Pang Houa Yang, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage.

Mai assisted her husband with farming rice, corn, cucumbers, and lettuce. When she came to the U.S. in 1980, she became a seamstress. Mai enjoyed sewing and quilting, gardening, her farm animals, especially her chickens.

She is survived by six children: Chia Yang, husband of Nhia of Denver; Voua Yang, husband of Xai of Allentown; Nao Chao, husband of Dia, of Denver; Shoua Yang, husband of Houa of Denver; Chou Yang, husband of Mai Chou of Tulsa, Okla.; and Xee Yang Lor of St. Paul, Minn.; two brothers; two sisters; 38 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Mai was preceded in death by her son: Tong Yang; daughter: Bao Xiong; and one brother.

Services were held Oct. 20 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment was in Mohler Brethren Cemetery, Ephrata.

