Home   >   Obituaries   >   Mamie Elizabeth Gehman, Denver H.S. grad, registered nurse, educator, Grace Fellowship member

Mamie Elizabeth Gehman, Denver H.S. grad, registered nurse, educator, Grace Fellowship member

By on May 9, 2018

Mamie Elizabeth Gehman, a long-time resident of Akron, died at Landis Homes Retirement Center, on May 5, 2018.

She was the daughter of the late Wayne Hollinger Gehman and May Ann “Mamie” Oberholtzer (Trupe) Gehman. She was born in Denver on March 31, 1923.

In 1941, she graduated from Denver High School. During World War II, she was a clerk at Armstrong Cork Company of Lancaster. She earned her B.A. degree from Columbia Bible College in Columbia, SC, in 1949. In the fall of that year, Ms. Gehman began her training in nursing at Fordham Hospital in New York City, where she earned her Registered Nurse certification. She was a head nurse at Columbus Hospital in Manhattan, N.Y.

For 15 years, she taught at the Central School of Practical Nursing, where she also served as a supervisor. In 1971, Mamie earned the Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at Adelphi University, Garden City, Long Island, N.Y.

Further work in her chosen profession included serving as a head nurse at the Home of the Sages Nursing Home in New York City. In later years, she was employed by Staff Builders Agency, working in hospitals and in homes located in Manhattan.

She was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church of New York City, where she taught Sunday school in the Primary Department from 1962 through 1981. She often conducted the junior church sessions, and she was an active member of the Business Women’s Organization. She served as a deaconess at Calvary Baptist Church.

After retirement, she returned to Pennsylvania, where she attended and had been active in Grace Fellowship Church in Ephrata. Mamie traveled widely in this country and many others, and enjoyed corresponding with people who lived near and far.

She is survived by her sister: Ann Wivell of Denver; and by her brother: Rev. Daniel (Mary) Gehman of Elyria, Ohio; and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her brothers: Clayton, Wayne, and Eugene Gehman.

A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 12, at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Frank Rice officiating. Interment will be held at the Denver Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions donations maybe made in Mamie’s memory to Grace Fellowship Church, 822 Pointview Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *