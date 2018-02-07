Margaret E. ‘Peggy’ Osborn, Cairn University grad, married for 63 years, survived by four children

Margaret Elma “Peggy” Osborn, previously of Parkesburg, passed away on Feb. 1, 2018 at her home in Ephrata.

She was the loving wife of Earl Gilbert Osborn for 63 years. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late J. Orville and Elma E. Guiney King.

She was a 1950 graduate of Scott High School and graduated from Cairn University in 1954.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Colleen Jackson and husband, Timothy of Lowell, Mich.; C. Dean Osborn and wife, Barbara of Lancaster; Charlotte Sechler and husband, Philip of McLean, Va.; and Chatwin D. Osborn of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Mary Wagner of Dover, Roberta Murray of McClure, and Dennis King of Showmakersville.

The funeral will take place at the Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville, on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m., with the viewing on both Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., both from the church. Pastor Jonathan Yoder will be officiating the service.

The family would like to thank the Compassionate Care Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to support the Fairmount Homes Benevolent Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA., 17522.

Arrangement by Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at wildefuneralhome.com.