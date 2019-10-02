Home   >   Obituaries   >   Margaret E. Richardson, 89, clothing merchandiser, family owned Hope Hosiery, St. Paul’s UCC organist

October 2, 2019

Margaret “Margie” E. Richardson, 89, resident of Zerbe Sisters Retirement Community, Narvon, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Carl B. and Myrtle M. (Stork) Musselman and the loving wife of John Stephen Richardson, Jr., until his passing in 1983. Her family owned the Hope Hosiery knitting mill in Adamstown.

Margie was the valedictorian of her college class. She established a career in clothing merchandising; she was a clothing buyer and worked for companies in New York and New Orleans. She enjoyed traveling and entertaining guests in her home. A jewelry and antique enthusiast, she owned The Cottage antique store in Wakefield, R.I. Margie enjoyed being surrounded by friends, she loved to tell stories and was genuinely interested in the lives of others. She was also a talented musician, and for many years she was the organist and pianist at St. Paul’s UCC in Bowmansville.

Margie is survived by two children: Stephen S. (Rita) Richardson of Warwick, R.I.; and Heather M. Davis of Muhlenberg; a brother: Theodore W. (Margaret A. McConnell) Musselman of Adamstown; four grandchildren: Amber Starr, Jade Starr, Scott Richardson, and Matthew Richardson; and two great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a brother: Carl Thomas Musselman.

Interment will be private at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown.

Arrangements under the care of Good Sipler Funeral Home, Reamstown. Condolences may be offered at goodfuneral.com.

