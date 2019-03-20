Home   >   Obituaries   >   Margaret M. McEvoy, 92, Ephrata, RCOG member, enjoyed bingo, shopping, travel with friends

Margaret M. McEvoy, 92, Ephrata, RCOG member, enjoyed bingo, shopping, travel with friends

Margaret “Maggie” M. McEvoy, 92, of Ephrata, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy.

Born in Red Run, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Anna (Pierce) Brendle. She lived in the Ephrata area all her life, attended Red Run High School, and was the wife of the late Kenneth H. McEvoy, who died in 1989.

Maggie was a faithful member of the Reamstown Church of God. She enjoyed the Lititz Senior Center, playing bingo, adult coloring books, going away with her friends, and shopping. She was known for her strong Pennsylvania Dutch accent and manner.

Maggie is survived by a daughter: Shirley L. Gerlach (Martin E.) of Ephrata; two stepsons: Kenneth McEvoy Jr. (Cindy) of Ephrata, and Robert McEvoy (Mary) of Mount Joy; eight grandchildren: Darryl, Dedra, Robert Jr., Michelle, Megan, Julie, Todd, and Lisa; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by five siblings: Howard Jr., Walter, Mary, Bill, and Joyce.

A viewing will be held Friday, March 22, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m., all at the Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Road, Stevens. Interment will be in Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.

Memorial contributions in her memory are encouraged to Hands & Feet Ministry at Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578.

Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown. Condolences may be shared at goodfuneral.com.

