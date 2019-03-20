Margaret M. McEvoy, 92, Ephrata, RCOG member, enjoyed bingo, shopping, travel with friends
Margaret “Maggie” M. McEvoy, 92, of Ephrata, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy.
Born in Red Run, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Anna (Pierce) Brendle. She lived in the Ephrata area all her life, attended Red Run High School, and was the wife of the late Kenneth H. McEvoy, who died in 1989.
Maggie was a faithful member of the Reamstown Church of God. She enjoyed the Lititz Senior Center, playing bingo, adult coloring books, going away with her friends, and shopping. She was known for her strong Pennsylvania Dutch accent and manner.
Maggie is survived by a daughter: Shirley L. Gerlach (Martin E.) of Ephrata; two stepsons: Kenneth McEvoy Jr. (Cindy) of Ephrata, and Robert McEvoy (Mary) of Mount Joy; eight grandchildren: Darryl, Dedra, Robert Jr., Michelle, Megan, Julie, Todd, and Lisa; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by five siblings: Howard Jr., Walter, Mary, Bill, and Joyce.
A viewing will be held Friday, March 22, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m., all at the Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Road, Stevens. Interment will be in Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
Memorial contributions in her memory are encouraged to Hands & Feet Ministry at Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578.
Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown. Condolences may be shared at goodfuneral.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Search crews continue hunt for missing man in Middle Creek State Game Lands
On Tuesday, March 19, authorities expanded a search for a...
-
Cocalico School District addresses lead levels in water sources
Cocalico School District continues to address elevated lead levels in...
-
West Cocalico approves RFP for pension funding
In the West Cocalico supervisors’ Feb. 19 meeting, the board...
-
Best in show
Legendary dog handler Peter Green of Bowmansville shows no sign...
-
Two Ephrata students battling rare illness
Nathan Barnica, 13, back in class after aggressive, ongoing treatment...
-
Andrew L. Shimko Jr., 70, USMC vet, life member of local clubs, GSM retiree, enjoyed dancing
Andrew L. Shimko Jr., 70, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
J. Robert Peifer, 84, was Cloister Tax Services founder, volunteer leader, served his country
J. Robert Peifer, 84, of Akron passed away on March...
-
Search crews continue hunt for missing man in Middle Creek State Game Lands
On Tuesday, March 19, authorities expanded a search for...
-
Cocalico School District addresses lead levels in water sources
Cocalico School District continues to address elevated lead levels...
-
West Cocalico approves RFP for pension funding
In the West Cocalico supervisors’ Feb. 19 meeting, the...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Barb says:
-
Al & Sue Bonagura says:
-
Rosamaria Ramos says: