Margaret S. Mast, 96, SLC Fashions retiree, enjoyed people, gardening, and reading

Margaret S. Mast, 96, a longtime resident of Ephrata, died on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at Fairmount Homes.

She was the wife of the late Kermit Mast, who died in 1973. Born in White Horse, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Lena Mast Studd.

Margaret retired from the former SLC Fashions in Blue Ball where she had been employed for many years in the sample department. She was a member of the Pequea Baptist Church. She enjoyed being around people, gardening, sewing and reading.

Surviving are two daughters: Margaret, wife of Gary Bergstrom of Wisconsin; and Suzanne, wife of Craig Benner of Ephrata; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Charlotte Shannon of Lancaster; Rae, wife of James Skiles of South Carolina; and Dorothy, wife of Harold Sollenberger of Blue Ball.

She was preceded in death by a daughter: Audrey Herr; and by a brother: William Studd.

Services and interment in the Honey Brook United Methodist Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

To send an online condolence to the family, visit .groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland.