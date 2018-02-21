- Welcome to Helping Hour
- Bound by wild desire: Lititz couple ‘Cashes’ in on love of theater
- Reel Reviews
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Maria Viviana Mannino, 34, hair stylist, beautician; worked at family business, Ephrata Pizza
Maria Viviana Mannino, 34, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.
Born in Lancaster on July 10, 1983, Maria was the loving daughter of Vito and Rosalia Mannino and sister of the late Antonio Mannino and Maxim Mannino.
She is also survived by her maternal grandfather: Giuseppe Mannino; paternal grandmother: Maria Cardinale; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to her brother, Antonio, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother: Giuseppa Mannino; and paternal grandfather: Salvatore Mannino.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and the Lancaster School of Cosmetology, Maria worked as a self-employed hair stylist and beautician and also helped at her family’s pizzeria, Ephrata Pizza.
Maria was a lovable, kind, and beautiful person both inside and out. She was devoted to her family and a loyal friend to many. She was filled with so much passion, sometimes even fiery, but her feisty nature was one of her most endearing qualities.
She had an amazing sense of humor and loved to laugh and have fun with her friends. Tiny but mighty, she was a pillar of strength and always a fighter.
Maria, by her amazing example, taught those around her to truly live life to its fullest.
Services were held Feb. 19 at Gravenor Home for Funerals and Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Ephrata. She was interred in Memory Gardens in East Cocalico Township.
To offer your condolences visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Ronald L. ‘Bip’ Sweigart, 81, Sweigart’s Steak Shop founder, GSM Roofing retiree, Philly sports fan
Ronald L. “Bip” Sweigart, 81, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully...
-
Maria Viviana Mannino, 34, hair stylist, beautician; worked at family business, Ephrata Pizza
Maria Viviana Mannino, 34, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully at...
-
Helen L. Weit, Gifted craftsperson, founding member of Ephrata-Eberbach Sister Cities
On Feb. 15, 2018, Helen L. Weit of Ephrata left...
-
Mary M. Coulson, 95, Ephrata School District reading program supervisor, beachcomber
Mary M. Coulson, 95, formerly of Akron, passed away on...
-
Lilly A. Cooper, 97, past WC president, active at ECH, Raybestos secretary, bridge player
Lilly A. Cooper, 97, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday,...
-
Sylvia Ann Kegerise, 84, worked at Country Lane Flowers, enjoyed gardening, antiquing, reading
Sylvia Ann Kegerise, 84, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
Belva J. Fralick, 86, Ephrata, Nichol’s department head, enjoyed walking, shopping
Belva J. Fralick, 86, of Ephrata, died unexpectedly on Sunday,...
-
Ronald L. ‘Bip’ Sweigart, 81, Sweigart’s Steak Shop founder, GSM Roofing retiree, Philly sports fan
Ronald L. “Bip” Sweigart, 81, of Ephrata, passed away...
-
Maria Viviana Mannino, 34, hair stylist, beautician; worked at family business, Ephrata Pizza
Maria Viviana Mannino, 34, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully...
-
Helen L. Weit, Gifted craftsperson, founding member of Ephrata-Eberbach Sister Cities
On Feb. 15, 2018, Helen L. Weit of Ephrata...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Denise L Daughetee says:
-
-
Janice Ballenger says: