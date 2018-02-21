Home   >   Obituaries   >   Maria Viviana Mannino, 34, hair stylist, beautician; worked at family business, Ephrata Pizza

Maria Viviana Mannino, 34, hair stylist, beautician; worked at family business, Ephrata Pizza

By on February 21, 2018

Maria Viviana Mannino, 34, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.

Born in Lancaster on July 10, 1983, Maria was the loving daughter of Vito and Rosalia Mannino and sister of the late Antonio Mannino and Maxim Mannino.

She is also survived by her maternal grandfather: Giuseppe Mannino; paternal grandmother: Maria Cardinale; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her brother, Antonio, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother: Giuseppa Mannino; and paternal grandfather: Salvatore Mannino.

A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and the Lancaster School of Cosmetology, Maria worked as a self-employed hair stylist and beautician and also helped at her family’s pizzeria, Ephrata Pizza.

Maria was a lovable, kind, and beautiful person both inside and out. She was devoted to her family and a loyal friend to many. She was filled with so much passion, sometimes even fiery, but her feisty nature was one of her most endearing qualities.

She had an amazing sense of humor and loved to laugh and have fun with her friends. Tiny but mighty, she was a pillar of strength and always a fighter.

Maria, by her amazing example, taught those around her to truly live life to its fullest.

Services were held Feb. 19 at Gravenor Home for Funerals and Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Ephrata. She was interred in Memory Gardens in East Cocalico Township.

To offer your condolences visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.

 

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *