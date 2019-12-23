Marian E. Lines, 87, Ephrata native, RN at LGH and ECH, fun-loving, enjoyed reading

Marian E. Lines, 87, of Lancaster, died on Dec. 18, 2019, at the Long Home Community, where she had been a resident for five years.

She was born Nov. 27, 1932 in Ephrata, the daughter of the late Paul and Caroline (Sheaffer) Hauck.

Marian was educated as a nurse and had previously worked as an RN at Lancaster General and Ephrata hospitals. During her lifetime she enjoyed reading and doting on her grandchildren. She was fun-loving and quick to laugh.

She was the widow of Lloyd Lines, who died on Feb. 20, 2017; and she is survived by her sons: Douglas P. Burkholder of Lancaster; Daryl E. Burkholder, married to Susan (Miller), of Akron; and a daughter: Donna J. Burkholder of Lancaster; grandchildren: Brent Burkholder, Jillian Olney (Connor), Justine Joseph (Jonathan); a great-granddaughter: Hallie Joseph; and a brother: Paul Hauck (Helen), of Ephrata.

Preceding her in death are a sister: Jean Martin; and two brothers: Richard and Glen Hauck.

The family would like to thank the Long Home staff and residents for the special care and affection they showed Marian during her final days.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Service, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster. Private interment will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

