Marian J. McNally, 85, ECH x-ray tech, civic volunteer, well-traveled, enjoyed gardening
Marian J. McNally, 85, of Lititz, formerly of Akron, passed away on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at Luther Acres, Lititz.
She was born in Manheim to the late Elam and Grace (Zellers) Shenenberger, and was the wife of the late Alvin R. McNally, who passed away in 1992.
Marian graduated from Philadelphia General Hospital as a radiology technician and worked as an x-ray tech at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Ephrata Community Hospital. She also volunteered for many years at Ephrata Community Hospital through the Red Cross. She was active with other charities and service organizations including the Akron and Ephrata Women’s clubs and Community Chest in Lititz
She loved gardening and watching the birds in her garden, spending time with her grandchildren, and traveling. She traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and also visited many other countries including Germany, Italy and Israel.
Marian is survived by a daughter: Cynthia A. Todd of Ephrata; a son: Thomas S., husband of Dottie McNally of Charlottesville, Va.; a daughter-in-law: Susan McNally of Wenonah, N.J.; four grandchildren: Daniel “Dan,” husband of Gina McNally of West Deptford, N.J.; Katherine “Katie,” wife of Brad Davis of Lititz; Erin, wife of Jeff Walsh of West Deptford, N.J.; Stephen “Steve” McNally of Emeryville, Calif.; seven great-grandchildren: Maya, Ella and Grayson McNally; Silas and Ezra Davis; Delaney and Caleb Walsh; and four siblings: Darlene, wife of Robert Henly of Lititz; Rosene Shenenberger of Manheim; Charlie Shenenberger of Lititz; James, husband of Margaret Shenenberger of New Holland.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Michael J. McNally; and three sisters: Dorothy Wendler, Grace Smith and Shirley Crowther.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Crossroads Community Fellowship, 1060 E. Newport Road, Lititz, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Marian’s memory may be made to Luther Acres Benevolent Fund, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
