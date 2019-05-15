Marjorie Ruth Stryker, 90, West Pharmaceutical secretary, Linus Project knitter, cherished family
Marjorie Ruth Stryker, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Keystone Villa.
She was the widow of Robert W. Stryker, who passed away in 2014. Born in Tyrone, she was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Witney Shell.
Marjorie was formerly employed as a secretary for the West Pharmaceutical Company in Lionville and also the Furlow’s 5 & 10 store in Phoenixville. She enjoyed knitting and made dozens of sweaters and afghans for family and friends. She was especially proud of knitting numerous blankets for needy children through the Linus Project. She was an avid Lawrence Welk fan, and followed world events on CNN. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She and her husband were active in the 25th Infantry Reunion Committee.
She is survived by a daughter: Robin, partner of Ray Laub, of Lititz; and a son: Rick, husband of Maureen, of Honey Brook; grandchildren: Glen, Austin, Tryston, and Logan; and great-grandchildren: Jaylyn and Hunter.
She was preceded in death by a brother: Jack.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, June 23, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Keystone Villa in Ephrata. Marjorie will be interred at a future date next to her husband at Eastlawn Cemetery in Tyrone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or Project Linus at projectlinus.org.
Arrangements by Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Condolences may be shared at wildefuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Hometown hero saves choking woman in Burger King
On April 11, Dakota Boll had no idea that...
-
Sometimes life needs a little dash of salt
Terram Olei debuts new Halotherapy booth, offers wide range of...
-
EASD passes preliminary budget
The budget, scheduled to be finalized in June, includes a...
-
Hillcrest Swim Club stays afloat for another season
Half a century ago, a group of civic-minded Akronites banded...
-
Carol Lynne Martin, 52, WellSpan Ephrata LPN, mother of three, attended Hahnstown UZ church
Carol Lynne Martin, 52, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday,...
-
Eugene Miller, 89, Ephrata, Korean War vet, miner for Bethlehem Steel, EAoG member
Eugene Miller, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, May...
-
Roger O. Roseberry, 75, dairy farmer, guitarist, enjoyed camping, was a classic car enthusiast
Roger O. Roseberry, 75, of York, died unexpectedly on Monday,...
-
Hometown hero saves choking woman in Burger King
On April 11, Dakota Boll had no idea...
-
Sometimes life needs a little dash of salt
Terram Olei debuts new Halotherapy booth, offers wide range...
-
EASD passes preliminary budget
The budget, scheduled to be finalized in June, includes...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
baelyn says:
-
James Dougherty says:
-
Paul Pavao says: