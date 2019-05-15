Home   >   Obituaries   >   Marjorie Ruth Stryker, 90, West Pharmaceutical secretary, Linus Project knitter, cherished family

Marjorie Ruth Stryker, 90, West Pharmaceutical secretary, Linus Project knitter, cherished family

Marjorie Ruth Stryker, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Keystone Villa.

She was the widow of Robert W. Stryker, who passed away in 2014. Born in Tyrone, she was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Witney Shell.

Marjorie was formerly employed as a secretary for the West Pharmaceutical Company in Lionville and also the Furlow’s 5 & 10 store in Phoenixville. She enjoyed knitting and made dozens of sweaters and afghans for family and friends. She was especially proud of knitting numerous blankets for needy children through the Linus Project. She was an avid Lawrence Welk fan, and followed world events on CNN. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She and her husband were active in the 25th Infantry Reunion Committee.

She is survived by a daughter: Robin, partner of Ray Laub, of Lititz; and a son: Rick, husband of Maureen, of Honey Brook; grandchildren: Glen, Austin, Tryston, and Logan; and great-grandchildren: Jaylyn and Hunter.

She was preceded in death by a brother: Jack.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, June 23, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Keystone Villa in Ephrata. Marjorie will be interred at a future date next to her husband at Eastlawn Cemetery in Tyrone.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or Project Linus at projectlinus.org.

Arrangements by Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Condolences may be shared at wildefuneralhome.com.

