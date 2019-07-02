Marlene Hershey, 77, registered nurse, member of The Hersheyettes trio, cookbook collector

Marlene Hershey, 77, from Reinholds, met Jesus face-to-face on Saturday, June 29, 2019 while surrounded by family at home.

Born near Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Pastor Abner and Lena Stoltzfus.

Marlene was a talented musician, enjoying a music career that spanned decades playing the piano, organ and singing, and it was highlighted by The Hersheyettes, a musical trio comprised of Marlene and her two daughters. For 17 years, Marlene hosted “Hearthside Hymns,” a bi-weekly Sunday telecast on WGAL. Marlene also worked as a registered nurse, most recently as a psychiatric nurse for Lancaster Regional Medical Center.

Marlene faithfully attended Weist Memorial Church in Schoeneck. In addition to her love for music, Marlene was an avid reader and collector of hundreds of cookbooks, with a hobby of cooking and trying new recipes.

Marlene will be lovingly missed by her daughters: Brenda, married to Mark Miller, Reinholds; Sherri, married to Glenn Burkhart, Stevens; son: Darin, married to JoEllen Crampsey, West Chester; grandchildren: Anthony (Stephanie) Burkhart, Kiersie (Andreas) Scherzer, Brandon (Alexandria) Miller, Ethan (Whitney) Burkhart, Adam (Beverly) Miller; great-grandchildren: Shawn Stauffer-Burkhart, Esme, Ivy and Kieran Scherzer; siblings: Dr. Richard Stoltzfus husband of Elaine, Dayton, Va.; J. Ronald Stoltzfus, husband of Donna, Atglen; Janice, wife of Donald, Ephrata; Doris, widow of Dr. Virgil Stoltzfus, Valparaiso, Ind.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother: Dr. Virgil Stoltzfus; and an infant daughter: Donna René.

The celebration of life will be Sunday, July 7, at 3 p.m. at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville with a private burial for immediate family prior to the memorial service. Viewing will be Saturday, July 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ridgeview Mennonite Church.

In lieu of gifts, memorial donations can be made to: Hospice of Lancaster County at hospiceconnect.org/appeal; or Samaritan’s Purse at samaritanspurse.com. Or, in honor of Marlene’s gifts of hospitality and cooking, prepare a meal to bless someone else.

Condolences may be shared at shiveryfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana.

