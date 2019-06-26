Martha E. Potts, 99, Hope Hosiery worker, created latch hook rugs, Lawrence Welk fan

Martha E. Potts, 99, formerly of Denver and Adamstown, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Gardens at Stevens.

She was a daughter of the late Earl Sr. and Caroline (Reifsnyder) Hassler, and widow of Earl W. Potts Sr. who died in 1945.

Martha had worked as a stocking turner at Hope Hosiery and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Adamstown. She enjoyed making latch hook rugs, completing word search and coloring books, and watching Lawrence Welk. She loved her family and leaves numerous influential memories to her grandchildren.

Martha is survived by her son: Earl W. Potts Jr., husband of Nancy Kohl of Denver; three granddaughters: Deborah Sweigart, wife of Michael of Denver; Vickie Witman of Pottstown; and Stacy Rouillard, wife of Ron of Chesapeake, Va.; five great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

Services were held June 21 at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown. Interment was in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown.

Messages to the Potts family may be posted at goodfuneral.com.