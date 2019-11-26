Martha M. Good, 90, Ephrata, homemaker, mother of six with 123 great-grandchildren
Martha M. Good, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Lincoln Christian Home.
She was born in West Earl Township to the late Frank B. and Ada (Martin) Hoover, and was the wife of the late Luke N. Good, who passed away in 2015.
A homemaker, Martha was a member of Lime Rock Mennonite Church, Lititz.
Martha is survived by six children: Raymond H., husband of Dorothy E. (Seibel) Good of Lititz; Arlene H., wife of Irvin N. Zimmerman of Savannah, N.Y.; Ervin H., husband of Joyce (Quackenbos) Good of Lititz; Lois H., wife of Raymond S. Hurst of Denver; Lorraine H., wife of Wilmer S. Reiff of Annville; Kathryn H., wife of Harlan W. Hoover of Fleetwood; 25 grandchildren; 119 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister: Alma M. Burkholder of New Holland.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law: Erla S. (Reiff) Good; and a brother: Warren M. Hoover.
The family would like to extend a word of thanks to the staff at the Lincoln Christian Home and Hospice and Community Care for their kind, loving and compassionate care of their mother during her illness. It was greatly appreciated.
Services were held Nov. 22 at Lime Rock Mennonite Church, Lititz, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be posted at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
