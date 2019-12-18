Martin E. Sweigart, 83, worked at RCA, enjoyed hunting, card games, was talkative and kind

Martin E. Sweigart, 83, of Germania, formerly of Ephrata, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home.

Born Feb. 14, 1936, in Vinemont, he was a son of the late William and Stella (Reddinger) Sweigart. He was married to the former Annetta Eshelman, who preceded him in death in 2015.

Marty was employed by RCA in Lancaster for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing card games. All those that knew and loved Marty will fondly remember and miss his gift of gab and his loving and kind personality.

Surviving are two sons: Brian (Jeannette) Sweigart, Hilliard, Ohio; and Warren (Christina) Sweigart, Akron; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four sisters: Helen (Earl) Moyer, Barbara Hoke, Shirley Hartraft, and Linda Wonder; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Marty was predeceased by a son: Gary Sweigart; a daughter: Darlene Phillips; two brothers: Isaac and Charles Sweigart; and three sisters: Alberta Farmer, Emma Steinmetz and Jenny Knight.

Friends may call on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Swamp Christian Fellowship Church, Reinholds, from 10 to 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Craig Frazier officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.