Marvin E. Bowman, 77, longtime Ephrata Mfg. worker, outdoorsman, enjoyed dancing, golf
Marvin E. Bowman, 77, of Ephrata, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
He was the loving husband of Theda E. (Hertzog) Bowman for 53 years, and son of the late Luther E. and Evelyn (Herman) Bowman.
Marvin worked in the foundry at the former Ephrata Manufacturing Company for 42 years. He loved to dance, and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. He also enjoyed spending time at home watching and feeding the squirrels in the backyard.
In addition to his wife: Theda; he is survived by two sons: David E. Bowman, and Alvin “Al” Bowman, both of Ephrata; a brother: Kenneth Bowman (Donna) of Alaska; and several nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by three siblings: Stanley, Beverly, and Gerald.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, is assisting the family. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Years ago
The Ephrata Mounts lost a heartbreaker in early October of...
-
Ten Thousand Villages to relocate Ephrata store
Ten Thousand Villages — beloved for its adherence to fair...
-
Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, Bethany UCC member, Prudential retiree, enjoyed quilting, dogs, sports
Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, of Ephrata, formerly of Abington,...
-
Lester M. Bowman, 88, Army vet, Ziemer Buick mechanic, enjoyed sports and time with family
Lester M. Bowman, 88, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, Oct....
-
James R. Kline III, 52, Navy vet, Sherbine Construction worker, enjoyed pool, darts, Steelers
James R. Kline III, 52, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Marvin E. Bowman, 77, longtime Ephrata Mfg. worker, outdoorsman, enjoyed dancing, golf
Marvin E. Bowman, 77, of Ephrata, passed away at WellSpan...
-
Harlan Lee Greenly, 84, Korea vet, self-employed truck driver, a very humorous, witty man
Harlan Lee “Mose” “Sonny” Greenly, 84, of Denver, passed away...
-
-
Ten Thousand Villages to relocate Ephrata store
Ten Thousand Villages — beloved for its adherence to...
-
Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, Bethany UCC member, Prudential retiree, enjoyed quilting, dogs, sports
Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, of Ephrata, formerly of...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry says:
-
Kailey says:
-
Ruby Cromwell says: