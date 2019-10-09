Home   >   Obituaries   >   Marvin E. Bowman, 77, longtime Ephrata Mfg. worker, outdoorsman, enjoyed dancing, golf

Marvin E. Bowman, 77, of Ephrata, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

He was the loving husband of Theda E. (Hertzog) Bowman for 53 years, and son of the late Luther E. and Evelyn (Herman) Bowman.

Marvin worked in the foundry at the former Ephrata Manufacturing Company for 42 years. He loved to dance, and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. He also enjoyed spending time at home watching and feeding the squirrels in the backyard.

In addition to his wife: Theda; he is survived by two sons: David E. Bowman, and Alvin “Al” Bowman, both of Ephrata; a brother: Kenneth Bowman (Donna) of Alaska; and several nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by three siblings: Stanley, Beverly, and Gerald.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, is assisting the family. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.

