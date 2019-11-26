Mary A. Shober, 69, Ephrata, mother to three daughters
Mary A. Shober, 69, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
She was born in Schoeneck to the late Lillian (Matthews) Randler, and was the wife of the late Randall L. Shober, who passed away in 2011.
Mary is survived by two daughters: Michelle Shober of Ephrata, Tammy Graybill of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren: Hailee, Austin, Blake, Jackson, Dylan; and five siblings: Gene Randler, Tim Randler, Paul Randler, Sandy Trimble, and Gwen Lynne Boyer.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Heidi Diskin.
Services were held Nov. 25 at Peace United Church of Christ, Denver, with Pastor Betsy Bruaw officiating. Interment will be private.
If desired, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Pillars of Light & Love, 511 W. Main St., Trappe, PA 19426.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be shared at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
