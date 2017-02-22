Mary Alice Garrett, 82, library and EASS volunteer, Welcome Wagon, Doneckers hostess

Mary Alice (Wilhite) Garrett, 82, formerly of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Brethren Village.

She was born in Fayetteville, N.C., to the late Lt. Col. R.T. and Flora Wilhite, and was the wife of Dr. Charles R. Garrett Jr., with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.

Mary was a member of the Ephrata Church of the Brethren. She was a graduate of Savannah High School, Savannah, Ga. Mary volunteered her time with Ephrata Area Social Services, Meals on Wheels, Ephrata Library, the gift shop at Ephrata Hospital, and the thrift shop at Brethren Village. Mary was a past member of the Ephrata Women’s Club and was a Den Mother for Pack 73 Cub Scouts. During her working years, she was a Welcome Wagon hostess in Ephrata, Akron, and Brownstown; was a hostess at LeBath and Art Gallery; and also a hostess at the Restaurant at Doneckers. She enjoyed collecting Hummel figurines, reading, cooking, traveling, playing bridge and other card games, and loved to relax on the beach. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

As a young girl, Mary did a lot of traveling with her family. She lived in Japan for a year and after graduation she moved with her parents to French Morocco, where she met and married Lt. Charles R. Garrett Jr., who was serving as a dentist in the U.S. Air Force.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son: Dr. Robert C., husband of Elizabeh (Barry) Garrett; three daughters: Karen Sue, wife of William Richie; Cheryl Lyn, wife of Thomas O’Meara; Linda Irene, wife of Tom Blackman; a granddaughter: Jennifer Richie, wife of Braden Smith; a grandson: Bradley, husband of Rachel (Kneiss) Richie; a step-granddaughter: Meghan O’Meara, wife of Erik Lince; three great-grandchildren: Lily Marie Smith, Rebecca Rose Smith, Carter Michael Smith; a step-great-granddaughter: Piper Lince; a brother: Ted Jr., husband of Ceclia Wilhite; two sisters: Flora Tydings and Dorothy Leach.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Richard Wilhite; and a step-grandson: Ryan O’Meara.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz, Pike, Lancaster, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., with Chaplain Mark Tedford officiating.

Memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17606.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.