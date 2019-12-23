Mary Ann Hartranft, 67, Ephrata, Cinderella, McDonald’s worker, enjoyed time with grandkids

Mary Ann Hartranft, 67, of Ephrata, passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

She was the loving wife of Gregory D. Hartranft Sr. for 51 years, and daughter of the late Charles W. and Emma E. (Snyder) Miller.

Mary Ann was a lifetime Ephrata resident and worked at the former Cinderella Knitting Mill in Denver, Snyder’s Furniture in Gordonville, and McDonalds in Ephrata. She enjoyed caring for and raising houseplants, working on jigsaw puzzles, loved her pet dogs and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children: Gregory D. Hartranft Jr. and Maria L. Firestone; four grandchildren: Danielle Hartranft, Gregory D. Hartranft III, Alexis Firestone, and Chantel Firestone; one great-granddaughter: Eden Yirgalem; three siblings: Linda Snyder, Allan Miller, and Charles Miller Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, on Dec. 21. Place of interment was Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery, Ephrata.

Memories and condolences may be shared at gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.