Mary Ann Schlott, 86, secretary, homemaker, Akron COB member, mother of three
Mary Ann Schlott, 86, of Lititz, formerly of East Earl, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Lancaster General Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Harry and Anna (Ruhl) Dohner, and was the wife of the late William Schlott who passed away in 2010.
She was a member of Akron Church of the Brethren. Mary Ann was a secretary for various local businesses and a homemaker.
Mary Ann is survived three children: Kim M., wife of Gary Cooper; Cozette L., wife of Rick Stover; Greg Schlott; six grandchildren: Michelle Stark, Sarah Auker, Amanda Cooper, Keri Nass, Kyle Stover, Melissa Cooper; nine great-grandchildren: Kory, Mason, Kole, Greyson, Lucas, Grant, Nolan, Kayla and Tristan; and her mother-in-law: Irma Schlott.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Cathy Cooper; and a foster brother: Bob Nissley.
The family would like to thank the IICU staff at Lancaster General Hospital, especially Danielle and Laura; the 6 Lime ICU 4 staff, especially Jackie and Kate; and the surgical staff.
Services were held Nov. 12 at Akron Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Dennis Garrison officiating. Interment was private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Ann’s memory may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA, 17543; or Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main St., Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes,Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
