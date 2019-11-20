Mary E. ‘Betty’ Weidman, 97, long-time Cocalico, Ephrata area teacher, avid community servant

Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Weidman, 97, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at Luther Acres Health Care Center in Lititz.

Daughter of the late Ray Y. and Elasta (Stover) Grube, she was born in Ephrata on Aug. 18, 1922. She resided in Akron from 1950 until 2007, when she moved into an apartment at Luther Acres. Her husband of 48 years, J. Carl Weidman, died in 1992.

Betty graduated from Ephrata High School in 1940, from Lebanon Valley College in 1943, and took additional courses at Franklin & Marshall College, Millersville University, and the Pennsylvania State University. Over a 30-plus year career as a teacher, she taught at the former Denver High School (Cocalico), Brownstown Elementary School (Conestoga Valley), and Akron Elementary School (Ephrata).

Memberships in professional associations included the NEA (National Education Association), PSEA (PA State Education Association), and PASR (PA Association of School Retirees). She served as president of the Ephrata Area Education Association in 1965-66.

Following her retirement, Betty spent many years serving as a volunteer for several community organizations. She was president of the Ephrata Cloister Associates from 1990 to 1992 and was named President Emeritus in 1994. At the Ephrata Community Hospital, she was a Red Cross Volunteer and a Hospice Bereavement Volunteer. Betty was also a volunteer tutor in the Ephrata Area School District. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron where she was a Sunday school teacher, council member, and lay reader.

Her memberships in local organizations included the Ephrata Community Hospital Auxiliary, Early Bird Walkers, Cloister Post #429, American Legion Auxiliary, the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley, Eastern Star Cloister Chapter #406 O.E.S., and the Golden Years Club of the Ephrata Recreation Center.

She is survived by a son: Dr. John C. Weidman II, husband of Dr. Carla (Fassnacht) Weidman of Lititz; and two grandchildren: J. Scott Weidman, husband of Lisa (Menendez) Weidman (parents of great-granddaughter, Lucia Isabella Weidman) of Philadelphia; and Rebecca M. Weidman, wife of Andrew Sapiente of Watertown, Mass.

Interment will be private in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A service celebrating her life will be held at Luther Acres in January.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Luther Acres Caring Fund, 600 East Main St., Lititz, PA, 1754;3 or to Masonic Villages Hospice, Masonic Villages (MEMO: Hospice) c/o Office of Gift Planning, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

