Mary E. Gockley, 101, ECH LPN, mother of six, enjoyed gardening, quilting, had strong faith

With her family by her side, Mary E. Gockley of Ephrata passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Fairmount Homes in Ephrata. She was 101.

Born in Greensburg, Mary was the daughter of Harvey and Frances Irene Shank. She was the wife of the late Eugene Gockley, who died in 1972.

Mary was a resident of Ephrata most of her life. She enjoyed reading and working in her garden, but most will remember her love of quilting and the many gifts she made for others. She loved cutting patches from whatever material she collected or purchased and created the most beautiful quilts, which she then enjoyed gifting to others.

Mary was the mother to six children and a homemaker until the death of her husband in 1972. She then, at age 53, learned to drive, studied for and achieved her GED, and attended Lancaster County Vocational Technical School to obtain her practical nursing license. She worked until her early 70s as a LPN at Ephrata Community Hospital.

Mary was a long-time member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Akron. All who knew Mary witnessed the deep spiritual bond she had with God and her dedication to living with faith and serving others.

Mary is survived by four children: Carl E. (Bennette) of Leander, Texas; Kay L. Moyer (James) of Manheim; Doris E. Pierce (Jason) of Mills, Maine; Glenn D. (Polly Sue) of Lititz; stepsister: Mabel McNaughton of Bainbridge; and stepbrother: James (Judy) Shank of Manheim. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband: Eugene Gockley, and sons: Paul L. and Lynn B. Gockley.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the compassionate, extraordinary care Mary received at every level while a resident of Fairmount Homes. Mary spoke of the staff at Fairmount as her extended family.

Funeral services will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 105 North 11th St., Akron, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, with Pastor Glenda Machia officiating. There will be no viewing. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery immediately following the service.

The family requests to please omit flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to Fairmount Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522.

Services under the care of Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.